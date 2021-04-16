Kate Middleton attending Prince Philip's funeral will be her toughest experience in 10 years as a royal It will be Kate's first attendance at a royal funeral

The Duchess of Cambridge has attended thousands of engagements in her nearly ten years as a royal, but Saturday will no doubt be a difficult day for Kate as she attends her first televised royal funeral.

MORE: Prince Philip's funeral: everything you need to know about the service, guest list and more

Kate has accompanied the royal family on many happy occasions, such as the Diamond Jubilee, Trooping the Colour, and family weddings, but a royal funeral is a first for the mother-of-three, who officially joined The Firm on 29 April 2011.

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! Insider: Prince Philip's funeral: Early info and what to expect

Despite it being a first for Kate, she has attended various solemn memorials and commemorations through the years, such as Remembrance Sunday, and during the day she will be fully supported by her husband Prince William, who will sit with her in the quire in keeping with COVID-19 regulations.

READ: Prince George and Princess Charlotte's family photo with Queen and Prince Philip makes history – here's why

RELATED: The touching jewellery the Queen and Kate Middleton will wear to honour Prince Philip at funeral

Other family members who will be attending a royal funeral for the first time include Zara Tindall's husband Mike, who joined the family in August 2011, Jack Brooksbank, who married Princess Eugenie in 2018, and Edoardo Mapelli-Mozi, who tied the knot to Princess Beatrice last summer.

The Duchess picture alongside Camilla and Sophie

Prince Philips' send-off will be attended by only 30 family and friends. The Queen's four children will be present at the service: The Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

Charles, Anne and Edward's spouses, the Duchess of Cornwall, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Countess of Wessex respectively, will also be in attendance.

Prince Philip's grandchildren will also attend the funeral and most of them will be joined by their spouses.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan was advised not to travel to the UK by her doctor as she's in the later stages of her pregnancy. The Duchess is pregnant with the couple's baby girl and has remained in the US with their one-year-old son, Archie.