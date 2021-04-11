Lady Louise Windsor wears black as she mourns grandfather Prince Philip Prince Edward's daughter and the Duke of Edinburgh shared a lovely bond

Lady Louise Windsor appeared in public with her parents on Sunday, becoming the first of the Duke of Edinburgh's grandchildren to be seen following his sad death.

The 17-year-old joined her parents, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, as they met members of The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor congregation after the church service.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton break silence after Prince Philip's death

They also spoke to people who work on the Windsor Estate to thank them for their support.

Louise wore black in honour of her late grandfather and smiled as her parents spoke about what a well-loved and respected member of the royal family he was.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Philip's best family moments

The young royal and Philip shared common interests, including carriage driving, at which Louise is very talented.

SEE: Princess Anne shares private photo with late dad Prince Philip as she makes heartfelt statement

MORE: The Queen describes 'huge void' left in life following Prince Philip's death

Speaking outside the church, Edward said that the news of his father's death had come as a "dreadful shock."

Lady Louise joined her parents in remembering Prince Philip on Sunday

He said: "It's been a bit of a shock. However much one tries to prepare oneself for this it's still a dreadful shock and we're still trying to come to terms with that."

The Earl of Wessex went on: "And it's very, very sad. But I have to say that the extraordinary tributes and the memories that everybody has been able to share have been so fantastic.

"It just goes to show, he might have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law but he meant so much to so many other people."

The young royal shared a close bond with her grandfather

In another conversation, the Countess of Wessex opened up about the late Duke of Edinburgh's passing, revealing that it was very peaceful.

Speaking to one member of the congregation, Sophie said: "It was right for him. It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went."

She went on: "Very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for somebody isn’t it? So, I think it’s so much easier for the person that goes than the people that are left behind."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.