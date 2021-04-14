Lady Louise Windsor's close relationship with grandad Prince Philip revealed The Duke of Edinburgh shared eight grandchildren with the Queen

The Duke of Edinburgh had many hobbies and passions, and some of his family members have followed in his footsteps.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, had a close relationship with her grandfather, and shared his love of carriage driving.

Prince Philip was pictured proudly watching his youngest granddaughter compete in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2019, where she achieved third place.

The Duke played polo until 1971, when he discovered carriage driving, and was credited with bringing the sport to the UK. He represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

In an interview last May, Lady Louise's mother, Sophie, said of her daughter's carriage driving talents: "She is naturally so good at it, she really is. It's something that she has taken to very well."

Prince Philip proudly watched his granddaughter compete in 2019

The young royal also shares the Queen's love of horse riding and joined her father, Prince Edward, on horseback as part of Her Majesty's 90th birthday celebrations in 2016.

Lady Louise was the first of the Duke of Edinburgh's grandchildren to be seen in public, following his death on 9 April.

Lady Louise is an accomplished carriage driver

She joined her parents, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, as they met members of The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor congregation after the church service on Sunday.

Lady Louise wore black in honour of her late grandfather and smiled as her parents spoke about what a well-loved and respected member of the royal family he was.

Edward, Lady Louise and Sophie at the church service on Sunday

Edward and Sophie are also parents to 13-year-old James, Viscount Severn.

The Duke of Edinburgh's ceremonial royal funeral will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday 17 April, with only 30 members of his family in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

