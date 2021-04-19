Lady Louise Windsor to inherit Prince Philip's carriage and two ponies They both shared a love for carriage driving

Lady Louise Windsor will most likely inherit Prince Philip's carriage and ponies, it has been reported.

MORE: Lady Louise Windsor's touching tribute to grandfather Prince Philip revealed

The 17-year-old has clearly taken after her late grandfather and was pictured as recently as last week carriage driving in Windsor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Members of the Royal Family arrive for Prince Philip's Funeral

Prince Philip has left behind his polished dark green four-wheeled carriage and his Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm. At Saturday's funeral, they were stood inside Windsor Castle and were passed by the funeral procession.

On the seat of the carriage were the Duke's cap, whip and brown gloves, and nearby a red pot containing sugar lumps he would give to his ponies.

Prince Philip's carriage and ponies

MORE: What will happen to Prince Philip's staff after his death

READ: The reason Prince Harry may choose to extend his stay in UK after Prince Philip's funeral

The vehicle was the 99-year-old's most recent carriage, which he began using at the age of 91 for riding around Windsor and other royal estates.

Made of aluminium and steel, it was built to the royal's specifications eight years ago, drawing on his knowledge of FEI (Federation Equestre Internationale) driving.

Lady Louise wore a special piece of jewellery to Saturday's funeral

Lady Louise and Philip had a great relationship. Back in 2019, Prince Philip was pictured proudly watching his granddaughter compete in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she achieved third place.

And on the day of the funeral, the 17-year-old paid her grandfather the sweetest tribute by wearing an equestrian brooch, which features a horse's head and a curled whip.

In an interview last May, Louise's mother, the Countess of Wessex, said of her daughter's carriage driving talents: "She is naturally so good at it, she really is. It's something that she has taken to very well."