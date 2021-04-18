The reason Prince Harry may choose to extend his stay in UK after Prince Philip's funeral He arrived in the U.K last week

The Duke of Sussex's exact leaving date has yet to be confirmed, although he is expected to want to return to America as quickly as possible.

However, there is one very good reason why he may choose to remain in the U.K for a few more days.

Wednesday, 21 April, marks the Queen's 95th birthday: both a significant milestone and her first birthday without the Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry has been out of quarantine since Friday thanks to the Test and Release system, and if he were to pay Her Majesty a visit on the special occasion, she would no doubt appreciate it.

However, the Prince may instead rush back to his Santa Barbara home to be with his pregnant wife Meghan and their son Archie, who turns two next month.

Meghan, who is expecting a baby girl this summer, was advised by her doctor not to fly in order to attend Prince Philip's funeral.

Prince Harry walked behind his grandfather's hearse on Saturday

She did however send a personal handwritten note which was placed in the church alongside a wreath from herself and Harry.

The floral display was carefully chosen and made from a variety of locally sourced flowers, which included acanthus mollis (bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece to represent Prince Philip's heritage, and eryngium (sea holly) to represent the Royal Marines.

The wreath also features campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honour of June being Philip's birth month.

The Queen and her grandson are very close

Harry and Meghan commissioned it from Willow Crossley, who also did the flower arrangements for the couple's evening wedding reception in Frogmore Gardens in 2018 and their son Archie's 2019 christening.

The funeral was originally planned for 800 people but had to be reduced to just 30 guests in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

They included all four of the Queen's children and her grandchildren Prince Harry, Prince William, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Peter Philips, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

