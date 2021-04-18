What will happen to Prince Philip's staff after his death They paid their respects at The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

The Duke of Edinburgh had a loyal team of staff who served him faithfully until his sad death on 9 April.

So much so, that the Duke's personal protection officer, his private secretary, two pages and two valets were chosen to walk in the procession behind his hearse alongside his children and grandsons Peter Phillips, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Other devoted staff were pictured at Windsor Castle on Saturday, when moving scenes saw them line up and bow their heads as Philip's coffin emerged.

Those who weren't dressed in black, such as catering staff, wore black armbands as a sign of respect.

After watching the funeral, many people will no doubt be wondering what will happen to the Prince's dedicated workers following his passing.

While no official announcements have yet been made, according to the Daily Mail's Richard Kay, some of his long-time staff will now retire, while others will be allocated to different jobs within the royal household.

Philip died at the age of 99, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

Prince Philip's staff paid their respects at Windsor Castle

He and the Queen had been married for 73 years and his funeral on Saturday provoked rare public displays of emotion from those close family members permitted to attend the ceremony amid COVID-19 restrictions.

His oldest son Prince Charles was seen with a tear rolling down his cheek as he followed the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin.

Princess Eugenie was seen clutching tissues, while the Countess of Wessex, who attended alongside her husband and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn, at one point pulled her face mask down around her chin as she wiped her nose.

Sophie has reportedly been a great comfort to her mother-in-law, visiting the Queen at Windsor in the days following Philip’s death. The royal family is currently observing two weeks of mourning.

