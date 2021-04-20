Kate Middleton takes Prince George and Princess Charlotte shopping in London: details

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed some time with her eldest children on Monday ahead of their return to school after the Easter holidays.

Kate was seen on the Kings Road in London with Prince George, seven, and five-year-old Princess Charlotte – and their interactions as a family seriously impressed onlookers.

MORE: The Queen to spend extra time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Loading the player...

WATCH: Unseen photos of George, Charlotte and Louis seen in documentary

According to one Twitter user, the Cambridge children had been given their own budget that they had to stick to and noted that they paid for their own things with their own money. "Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that's just lovely!" @lexif1980 added.

READ: How Prince Philip's death will impact his great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis

MORE: Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte's sweetest mother-daughter moments in pictures

It's by no means the first time Kate has been seen shopping with her children. Shortly before lockdown last year, the Duchess was seen in Sainsbury's in King's Lynn, close to the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with George, Charlotte and their little brother, Louis.

One onlooker told HELLO! at the time, "She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved.

MORE: Princess Charlotte's adorable nickname for Prince William revealed

"…She was just having a little bit of a walk around. They were looking at the clothes when I saw them. Charlotte was looking at the dresses."

The shopping trip in London came just one day before George and Charlotte return to their classes at St Thomas's Battersea on Tuesday.

READ: This is what Kate Middleton and her children eat for dinner

MORE: How Prince George and Princess Charlotte have picked up Camilla Parker Bowles' unusual eating habits

It's been a difficult time for the family following the death of Prince Philip; the Cambridge children were close to their great-grandfather and presented both the Queen and Philip with a handmade card to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary in November.

Following the Duke's death, Prince William and Kate also chose to share some previously-unseen photographs of their children with the royal couple, including one showing Prince George, then two, and Philip sat side-by-side on a carriage outside William and Kate's former home in Norfolk.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.