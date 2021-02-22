This is what Kate Middleton and her children eat for dinner The Cambridges eat like a regular family

Have you ever wondered what the royal family eat for dinner? Is it really all long dining tables with silver platters and butlers attending to their every foodie desire?

Well, we're pleased to learn that in reality, the royals' suppers are much like our own - and for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, family dinnertimes are all about hearty meals together. Mum-of-three Kate is known to enjoy cooking, and roasts are popular in the Cambridge household.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair in 2012: "In the evenings she [Kate] indulges her hobby of cooking William’s favourite supper, roast chicken."

The Duchess and Prince William also love to indulge their penchant for sushi. During a previous visit to Japan House London, William told Japanese chef Akira. "My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in."

William and Kate love going out for sushi

However, while Kate likes to eat meat and fish on occasion, her diet is believed to be largely vegetarian.

During the couple's royal tour of India, Chef Raghu Deora - who was charged with creating their meals dishes for their stay at the Taj Mahal Palace - revealed that he served up a lunch of vegetable kebabs and lentil curry for the pair. "It is all vegetarian because I was told that was what they preferred," he explained.

The Cambridge family enjoy cooking together

If you're wondering what young Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis like to eat for supper, then we have that information too! Like many children, the trio are big fans of Italian food – we're talking pizza and pasta.

Macaroni cheese is a favourite of the Cambridge kids

People reported that during a visit to Lavender Primary School, Kate told Matthew Kleiner-Mann they often rustle up a comforting bowl of mac 'n' cheese.

He said: "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

A keen cook, the Duchess likes to make homemade pizza from scratch. During an outing to St Luke's Community Centre in London, Kate said: "I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."

Duchess Kate likes to make pizzas from scratch at home

George, Charlotte and Louis also enjoy eating vegetables that the family grow at home. While filming with Mary Berry for a TV Christmas Special, mother Kate divulged: "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot."