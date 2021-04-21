The Queen comforted by royal fans as she spends 95th birthday in mourning It's the monarch's first birthday without the Duke of Edinburgh

Royal fans commented with messages of support as Buckingham Palace shared a sweet photo of the Queen as she marked her first birthday without her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal family's official social media accounts posted an image of the smiling monarch taken in February 2020 when she visited MI5's headquarters.

The caption read: "Today is The Queen's 95th birthday. The Queen was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

"This year Her Majesty remains at Windsor Castle, during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh."

As well as sending her well wishes, royal fans also commented with messages of support, with one Twitter user saying: "This is a very difficult birthday for you. I feel such sadness for you while I also celebrate your strength, your humour and your steadfastness. Happy Birthday."

Buckingham Palace shared this image of the Queen taken in 2020

Another wrote: "Happy 95th Birthday Ma'am. I have been thinking of you & your family at this very sad time, you all are forever in my thoughts & prayers your majesty!!!"

A third added: "Your Majesty, Thinking of you today and to wish you as Happy a Birthday as is possible during this deeply sad time for you."

Royal family members are said to have drawn up a rota to schedule when to visit Her Majesty at Windsor Castle while she mourns her late husband, and will no doubt be seeing her on her milestone birthday.

Her Majesty has also been relying on her two new puppies to keep her company and was even pictured taking them for a walk in Windsor on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral.

The Queen and the Duke were married for over 73 years and shared four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

