Prince Philip's cousin Lady Pamela Hicks recalls sweet anecdote about late royal and the Queen Lady Pamela Hicks was a lady-in-waiting to the Queen

Prince Charles' goddaughter, India Hicks, has released a sweet anecdote about one of Prince Philip and the Queen's Commonwealth tours - something her mother, Lady Pamela Hicks, was a big part of.

The former model shared a rare throwback photo of the royal couple with her mother from their tour in Ceylon, now known as Sri Lanka, in 1954.

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's enduring love story

"Goodness, they look serious here. Well, it was serious, it was the opening of parliament in Ceylon," remarked India.

"My mother, standing behind the Queen, says it was so clear to everyone that Prince Philip played an enormous part in the success of those Commonwealth Tours and indeed later, to the success of the Queen's reign, 'Because of his mix of teasing and humor, with unexpected kindness and thoughtfulness.'"

India's mother Lady Pamela, 91, has been close with the royal family for many years. She is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, making her the cousin of Prince Philip and second cousin to the Queen.

India Hicks shared this throwback photo from the royal tour

Recalling her mother's story, India continued: "But she remembers them feeling absolutely ludicrous, climbing into long dress and tiara during broad daylight, on their way for another opening of another parliament.

"At one moment during a gruelling civic reception, the formalities were lightened when a little dog came out of the crowd, leapt up the steps and when Prince Philip and the Queen stood during the presentations, jumped up onto one of the vacant thrones and raised its paw to the crowd, as though acknowledging their cheers. Prince Philip burst out laughing.

"A press correspondent later turned to my mother and said, 'The best investment the Royal family has ever made in all its history is the Duke of Edinburgh.'"

Lady Pamela Hicks was a lady-in-waiting to the Queen - here pictured behind the Monarch

Not only is Lady Pamela a member of the royal family, but she is also considered a close friend and confidante of the monarch. Pamela was one of Her Majesty's bridesmaids in 1947, before going to serve as her lady-in-waiting.

Lady Pamela is a widow to interior designer David Nightingale Hicks, who died in 1998. The couple were married for many years. At their wedding in 1960, Princess Anne served as one of her bridesmaids.

Meanwhile, India famously served as a bridesmaid at Prince Charles's wedding to Princess Diana in 1981 – her mother – a bridesmaid and later lady-in-waiting to the Queen.

