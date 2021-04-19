The Queen's racing advisor dies after more than 50 years of service to the royal family Sir Michael Oswald also worked for the Queen Mother

The Queen's racing advisor, Sir Michael Oswald, has died at the age of 86.

He is believed to have passed away on the day of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on 17 April, according to the senior writer of the Racing Post on Twitter.

Sir Michael was a former-manager of the Royal Studs and played a key role for the royal family for over 50 years.

Before taking up the post as the Queen's racing advisor in 2003, he worked for the Queen Mother from 1970 until her death in 2002.

In the 2020 New Year Honours list, Sir Michael was appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO).

Sir Michael Oswald with the Duchess of Cambridge at Royal Ascot in 2016

Over the years, Sir Michael was pictured by the Queen's side at various races. When the Duchess of Cambridge made her long-awaited debut at Royal Ascot in 2016, she was also photographed enjoying a chat with Sir Michael.

According to the Racing Post, Sir Michael's widow, Lady Angela, who was lady-in-waiting to the Queen Mother, paid tribute to her late husband, saying: "He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had and that for all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn't have to work."

Sir Michael with the Queen Mother, the Queen and Prince Charles in 1993

Equestrian sports are one of the royal family's passions, with the Queen having learned to ride a horse at the age of three.

The Duke of Edinburgh played polo until 1971, when he discovered carriage driving, and was credited with bringing the sport to the UK. He represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

His youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, has followed in her late grandfather's footsteps and is an accomplished carriage driver.

Princess Anne was also the first royal to compete at the Olympics, participating in the 1976 Games in Montreal and riding the Queen's horse, Goodwill, in Eventing.

Her daughter, Zara Tindall, also represented Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics, winning a silver medal in Eventing.

