Prince Harry arrives back in US after fleeting visit to Windsor for Prince Philip's funeral The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest last Saturday

The Duke of Sussex has been photographed arriving in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon following his fleeting visit to the UK for his grandfather's funeral.

The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest at Windsor Castle last Saturday in the pared-back service which just 30 guests were able to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It was unknown whether Prince Harry would remain in the country for a few more days to observe the Queen's 95th birthday on Wednesday 21 April.

However, he was obviously keen to get home to his wife, Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with a baby girl, and their son Archie, who turns two next month.

WATCH: The Cambridges and Prince Harry walk together following Prince Philip's funeral

Photos published by The Sun reveal that Harry took an American Airlines flight from London and touched down at LAX on Tuesday shortly after 1:30pm local time. His black 4x4 was seen leaving the airport's private terminal and again arriving at Montecito, Santa Barbara at around 4pm.

Harry flew back to London a week previously and quarantined at Frogmore Cottage, the couple's former home.

The duo stepped back from being senior working members of the royal family in March 2020 and they now live in Montecito, California.

Prince Harry arrived in the UK the weekend before his grandfather's funeral

Meghan, who is due to give birth this summer, was unable to attend the funeral because her doctor advised her not to fly.

Harry, however, joined the procession behind his grandfather's hearse, walking alongside his cousin, Peter Phillips, and brother Prince William.

Prince Philip's children Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward also joined the procession, as did some of his most dedicated staff.

While Meghan was unable to join her husband at the solemn event, she still ensured she paid tribute to the late Duke with a very colourful wreath.

The Prince was part of the funeral procession

The wreath, which was accompanied by a handwritten note from the Duchess, was made up of a variety of bright purple and blue locally sourced flowers – each of which had been thoughtfully selected.

Created by one of their favourite florists, Willow Crossley, the royal couple specifically asked for the wreath to include acanthus mollis (bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece to represent Prince Philip's heritage, and eryngium (sea holly) to represent the Royal Marines.

