Royal fans all saying the same thing about Prince William and Kate's sweet family video Prince William and Kate shared the video to thank fans on their tenth wedding anniversary

With over two million views in just two hours, a new video marking Prince William and Kate’s tenth anniversary has captured the nation’s hearts.

Uploaded onto their official Instagram account @kensingtonroyal, the comments were flooded with well-wishers and fans saying how beautiful and and in love they looked - and how moved they were by the 39-second home footage.

One user wrote: “Why did this make me incredibly emotional. Happy anniversary to a beautiful couple! And what an amazing family and life you have created together.”

The video shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, roasting marshmallows, playing outdoor games, and walking on the beach.

The caption reads, “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C.”

Fans also reminisced about Prince William’s late mother, writing, “I think of Princess Diana and what she’s missing. How happy she would be for William to have found Kate too.”

Another fan on Twitter, where the video was also posted, said, “Catherine reminds me so much of Diana, full of compassions and just beautiful! What a beautiful family.”

Along with this clip, the royal couple also released two beautiful images on the eve of their anniversary, with William and Kate matching in blue.

Married in Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, the Cambridges have been at the forefront of royal charity work and supported NHS workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video showed huge smiles as the family talked and played

Taking to Twitter, fans also began looking ahead, giving their approval of the Duke and Duchess becoming King and Queen consort one day.

“You have been inspirations the last 10 years and the monarchy is safe and secure in your hands,” wrote one user.

Another person tweeted, “Thank you for sharing these private moments and memories with us all. We are lucky and blessed to have you in the Monarchy.”

Filmmaker Will Warr also congratulated the couple on his personal Instagram account, where he also uploaded the clip, with the caption, “Wishing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 10th wedding anniversary. A true privilege to capture precious moments with The Duke and Duchess at home with their children.”