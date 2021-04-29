Prince William made a joke about Prince Harry in his wedding speech William and Kate are celebrating their tenth anniversary

It's been ten years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were married in Westminster Abbey but there are still some details from the big day that are being revealed.

Claire Jones, who worked as a harpist at the couple's Buckingham Palace afternoon reception, has disclosed some details from William's very personal speech to guests, including a joke he made at brother Prince Harry's expense.

Speaking to People, Claire revealed: "He made a lovely little remark about me. The first thing he said to me was, 'Did you hear what I said in my speech?' I said I did, but I asked him to remind me because I hadn't heard it all.

"He said, 'Thank goodness Claire turned up to play the harp because otherwise, we'd have to get my brother to play it instead.'"

She added: "He thought that was hilarious. I thought it was quite funny he said that. He was very accommodating and warm. I wished them well, and I said I hoped they would have a happy and joyful life together."

Prince William made a joke at Prince Harry's expense in his wedding speech

Claire also revealed that she had something in common with royal bride Kate on the day – they were both wearing Alexander McQueen, although the musician admitted hers was borrowed.

"She looked divine. But the first thing she said to me was, 'Oh my goodness, you look gorgeous!'" Claire shared. "I thought she's the star of the show. She loves fashion and is really into designers and knows her stuff, so it was really nice of her to say that."

William and Kate are celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary

William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Some 1,900 guests were invited to the church ceremony, where Prince Harry acted as best man and Kate's sister Pippa Middleton was maid of honour.

Fans got a first look at the bride as she waved to the crowds, while riding in the back of a Rolls Royce Phantom VI with her proud dad Michael Middleton. Kate looked simply breathtaking in a gown by Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen.

Prince Harry acted as best man while Pippa Middleton was maid of honour

After saying "I do", the festivities carried on at Buckingham Palace with a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen. Prince Charles then hosted an evening party for William and Kate's closest friends, also at the palace, where Ellie Goulding performed Your Song for the couple's first dance.

