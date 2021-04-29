Kate Middleton's adorable new dog makes surprising cameo in anniversary video The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married ten years

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday by releasing a sweet home video to mark the occasion.

The never-before-seen clip featured their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and a special appearance by their adorable new dog!

Kate's brother, James Middleton, reportedly gifted his older sister and her family an eight-month-old pup in 2020, shortly before the death of the Cambridges' beloved English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, in November.

WATCH: The Cambridges' heart-melting home video

Prince William and Kate were said to be "besotted" with the decision to welcome a new puppy into their lives when they were living at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

In the sweet video, the Cambridges are enjoying some family time at their country home, and taking part in fun activities like toasting marshmallows over an open fire and going on leisurely walks on the beach.

One part of the clip sees William and Kate embracing as they sit on the beach before their dog makes a brief appearance in the background.

The couple's new dog made a brief appearance in the video

Thanking royal fans for their support over the last decade, the couple captioned the video: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

Last November, William and Kate shared the sad news that Lupo had passed away by posting a photo of him sitting down and looking into the distance on Instagram.

Kate and William have been married ten years

The lovely picture was captioned with the heartbreaking news. It read: "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."

Lupo had a family connection as he was bred from Ella, a dog owned by the Duchess' parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

