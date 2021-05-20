Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi reveals he is 'thrilled' his 'little family' is growing The royal couple are due to welcome their first child in autumn

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is undeniably on cloud nine! The property developer expressed his delight that his "little family is growing" after the announcement that his wife Princess Beatrice is expecting their first child.

Edoardo, 38, is already a doting father to his son Christopher, also known as Wolfie, from his relationship with ex-partner Dara Huang.

MORE: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo set for major house move?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice expecting first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The royal couple are due to welcome their baby in autumn, just over one year after their secret lockdown wedding.

READ: Prince Charles and Camilla share joy at Princess Beatrice's baby news

SEE: Inside Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's jaw-dropping family palace

On Thursday, Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie shared her delight that the couple were welcoming a child together, and posted some unseen photos from their wedding last July.

Responding to Eugenie's post, Edoardo wrote: "Thank you. So thrilled our little family is growing."

Buckingham Palace announced the pregnancy on Wednesday morning, with a statement written on behalf of the Queen, which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Beatrice's baby will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild following the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child in the summer.

It's unlikely that Beatrice and Edoardo's baby will have a royal title, as their children will take their rank from their father. The royal's younger sister Princess Eugenie, to whom she is incredibly close, welcomed a baby boy, August, in February.

This is the first child for the royal couple

The sisters will be delighted to have their children so close together in age, and to share the experience of being first-time mothers.

Their cousin Zara Tindall welcomed her third child, a son Lucas, in March, while Harry, also their cousin, and Meghan, will welcome a daughter in the next few weeks.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.