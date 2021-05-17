Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo set for major house move? The royal couple currently live in London

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could be set to relocate from their home at St James's Palace and move into a property in the Cotswolds, according to reports.

MORE: Princess Beatrice shares unseen look inside whimsical home with Edoardo

The royal couple have been spotted house-hunting in the picturesque countryside, where they recently viewed a beautiful home on the market for around £3 million, the MailOnline revealed.

The Oxfordshire house, near Blenheim Palace, supposedly comes complete with a party barn and a swimming pool, so there are plenty of luxurious features for Beatrice and Edoardo to enjoy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice shares a peek inside stunning home

Although it's likely that St James's Palace would continue to act as the royal couple's London base, similar to Princess Anne who also has a home at Gatcombe Park.

Beatrice and Edoardo's current property is decorated with bold interiors which the Princess has shared glimpses of following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Why Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla won't open Clarence House to the public this year

PHOTOS: Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's home is magical - inside

To announce the winner of the Oscar’s Book Prize, the Queen's granddaughter made a virtual appearance inside what could be the living room of her home. It had a window seat topped with a pale blue seat cushion and two more scatter cushions in pastel stripes and patterns. Long white curtains covered in a blue and red tree print added the finishing touches.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi live at St James's Palace

Back in April 2020, Beatrice filmed a video message that unveiled plain white walls with a large gilt-framed portrait hanging behind her and a rounded wooden chair.

Meanwhile, another virtual appearance with her sister, Princess Eugenie and mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, showed one room is decorated with burnt orange walls. It has a large fireplace where Beatrice had showcased a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo.

The couple were reportedly spotted house-hunting in the Cotswolds

Should Beatrice make an offer on a property in the Cotswolds, she would not be the only member of the royal family who has a country bolthole.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent much of the COVID-19 lockdowns at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which is not too far from the Queen's home on the Sandringham Estate.

However, both Beatrice's sister and mother live in Windsor – Eugenie has been staying at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's base, Frogmore Cottage, while Sarah lives at Royal Lodge Windsor.

READ: Inside James Middleton's stunning home with fiancée Alizée ahead of move