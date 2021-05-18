When could Princess Beatrice celebrate her royal wedding with a party? The royal and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will celebrate their first anniversary this summer

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were forced to postpone their original May 2020 wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the couple went ahead with a much smaller ceremony in Windsor surrounded by a handful of their closest friends and family when restrictions were lifted last July. But could they decide to throw a big party to celebrate their first wedding anniversary this summer?

The Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh were among the guests to attend their granddaughter's nuptials at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, but traditionally hundreds of guests would normally be invited to a royal wedding, including European royals and A-list celebrities.

WATCH: Beatrice talks about her wedding for the first time

Beatrice and Edoardo's big day took place without all the pomp and ceremony of a traditional royal wedding and only a few official photographs were shared by Buckingham Palace.

If the couple wanted to organise a celebration with a wider group of friends and family, from 17 May the UK government guidelines state that up to 30 people can be at a wedding, civil partnership ceremony or reception, as well as other significant life events.

Beatrice with her wedding dress on display at Windsor Castle last summer

Beatrice and Edoardo will mark their one-year anniversary on 17 July and by 21 June, the UK government hopes to be in a position to remove all legal limits on social contact, meaning that wedding receptions and parties could resume without any restrictions.

The royal bride looked stunning for her big day in one of her grandmother the Queen's vintage Norman Hartnell gowns. Beatrice also borrowed the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara from Her Majesty, who wore the jewels on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

