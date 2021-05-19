Prince Charles and Camilla share joy at Princess Beatrice's baby news Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child together

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have shared their joy following the news that Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child.

Charles and Camilla's official Twitter account retweeted Beatrice's pregnant announcement, which was originally posted on the Queen's account. They were also one of the first to like the post, which featured a photo of Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on their wedding day back in July 2020.

The original post read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Princess Beatrice is the Queen's fifth grandchild and is currently ninth-in-line to the throne. When her baby is born, Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie will drop out of the top ten for the first time and move to eleventh place in line to the throne.

Princess Beatrice pictured last month at Prince Philip's funeral

The baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild following the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter this summer.

Beatrice and Edoardo married in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor. Due to coronavirus restrictions at the time, the private ceremony was attended by the couple's closest friends and family, including the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Camilla and Charles are on an official visit to Northern Ireland

Property developer Edoardo already has a five-year-old son Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

Prince Charles and Camilla are currently on a two-day tour of Northern Ireland and are no doubt delighted about the prospect of a new royal baby. They arrived in Belfast on Tuesday when their first port of call was Belfast City Hall, where they were welcomed by Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey. Charles then met local historians and discussed the centenary of Northern Ireland.

