Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi expecting first child The couple married in July 2020

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The statement read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

"The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

It will be the second grandchild for the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, after the birth of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son August in February.

READ: Sarah Ferguson shares sweet anecdote about baby grandson August

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo expecting their first child

The Princess, 32, tied the knot with property developer Edoardo at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor in July 2020.

Due to coronavirus restrictions at the time, the private ceremony was attended by the couple's closest friends and family, including the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Beatrice and Edoardo on their wedding day in July 2020

While the baby will be Beatrice's first child, Edoardo already has a five-year-old son Christopher Woolf (affectionately known as Wolfie), from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

Where will the royal baby be in the line of succession?

The royal baby will be tenth-in-line to the throne when he or she is born, which means that Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie will move out of the top ten for the first time to eleventh.

Eugenie and Jack's son August will also further down in the line of succession to twelfth place.

MORE: Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo set for major house move?

MORE: Princess Beatrice spotted on rare outing with mum Sarah Ferguson

Will the royal baby have a title?

While Beatrice is Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York, it doesn't automatically mean that her child will also inherit a title.

Beatrice and Edoardo got engaged in 2019 and married last year

As things currently stand, the royal baby will not have a title because these are passed down the male line and Edoardo does not have a title.

However, the Queen could decide to intervene and give Beatrice's husband an earldom or issue a Letters Patent amending the rules.

But it's unlikely that Beatrice and Edoardo's baby will have a royal title, as their children will take their rank from their father.

Where will the royal baby be born?

The couple currently live at St James's Palace in London, but have reportedly been house-hunting in the Cotswolds near Edoardo's family home in Chipping Norton.

The Portland Hospital in London

Beatrice could choose to follow in her mother Sarah and sister Eugenie's footsteps and have her baby at The Portland Hospital in London, where she was also born.

Alternatively, she could opt for the private Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, where Princess Anne, Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge all had their children.

How many great-grandchildren does the Queen have?

Meanwhile, the Queen will welcome the arrival of her twelfth great-grandchild when Beatrice and Edoardo's child is born. The monarch is already a great-grandmother to Savannah and Isla Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall, Archie Harrison-Mountbatten-Windsor and August Brooksbank.

Her Majesty will also welcome her eleventh great-grandchild when the Duchess of Sussex gives birth to a baby girl this summer.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.