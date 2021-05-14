Prince William and Kate reveal George, Charlotte and Louis are missing great-grandfather Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have opened up about how their family is coping following the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh last month.

In an official note sent to royal fans who posted letters of condolences to the couple, Prince William and Kate shared that their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are missing their "much loved great-grandfather".

The letter posted by MissRoyalReply on Instagram read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.

"They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time."

The letter, which was written on black-edged stationery to mark the royal family's mourning period, included a photo of a smiling Prince Philip wearing his military uniform and a display of medals.

Prince Philip and Prince George pictured in Norfolk in 2015

Ahead of the Duke's funeral last month, the royal family shared a number of previously unseen photos of the Queen and Prince Philip with their great-grandchildren.

Prince William paid tribute to his "extraordinary" grandfather and shared an image of the Duke enjoying a carriage ride with a then two-year-old Prince George, taken by Kate in Norfolk in 2015.

The Cambridges also shared a sweet photo taken with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral in 2015, when Princess Charlotte was just a few months old.

The Cambridges with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral in 2015

And in another portrait, the monarch and her husband posed with seven of their great-grandchildren, in a snap that was taken by Kate at Balmoral in 2018, when Prince Louis and his cousin, Lena Tindall, were babies.

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle on 9 April. He and the Queen shared four children, eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

William and Kate were among the royals to attend the Duke's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 17 April. The Duke walked in the procession behind his grandfather's coffin, alongside brother, Prince Harry, and their cousin, Peter Phillips.

