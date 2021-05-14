Prince William and Kate Middleton team up with David Beckham for mental health campaign The Cambridges' message was played across every radio station in the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with a whole host of famous faces to deliver a very important message on Friday.

Prince William and Kate voiced the 2021 Mental Health Minute alongside celebrities including sports star David Beckham, TV chef Jamie Oliver, actress Joanna Lumley, legendary singer Dame Shirley Bassey, pop star Anne Marie, England footballer Jesse Lingard and Game of Thrones star Charles Dance.

The message was played across every radio station in the UK on Friday at 10:59am, to encourage people to continue the national conversation on mental health.

WATCH: William and Kate team up with David Beckham and Jamie Oliver

In the message, David Beckham describes how important mutual understanding and hope are, in this time of reflection, and Jamie Oliver's words speak to the fact that we all have mental health – just as we all have physical health – and that is something that unites us.

William says: "So, as we come to the end of this Mental Health Awareness Week, it would be great to keep talking."

Kate then says: "Because our mental health binds every single one of us together."

David and his wife Victoria Beckham are no strangers to royalty and were among the high-profile guests at William and Kate's wedding in April 2011, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials in Windsor in May 2018.

Jamie Oliver also voiced the Mental Health Minute

Delivered by Radiocentre and Somethin' Else, the Mental Health Minute is created in partnership with The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and this year is in support of Shout 85258 – the UK's first free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging support service.

The service provides round the clock support from clinical supervisors and trained volunteers to ensure no one has to face their problems alone. Shout was researched and developed by The Royal Foundation as a legacy of the Heads Together campaign.

This year's message was written by poet, writer, and mental health activist, Hussain Manawer, who has been a long-time supporter of both Shout 85258 and the mental health campaigns Heads Together and Heads Up, both run by The Royal Foundation.

William and Kate visited youth organisations in Wolverhampton on Thursday

William and Kate's radio message comes after they spent the day carrying out engagements in Wolverhampton on Thursday. The Duke and Duchess visited three youth organisations to find out how they support young people and children with their mental health and wellbeing, and to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The couple couldn't help but get involved in the sporting activities at The Way Youth Zone, where they went head-to-head during a game of table tennis and William showcased his keepy-uppy skills.

For more information about Shout 85258, visit www.giveusashout.org. Anyone, anywhere in the UK can text 'Shout' to 85258 for support whenever they need it.

