The real reason Prince Harry wanted to take part in tell-all Oprah interview 

Prince Harry has opened up about why he wanted to take part in the now-famous tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife, Meghan Markle, revealing that he wanted to share his "incredibly relatable" story to the world.

Speaking in episode five of the Apple TV+ mental health series The Me You Can't See, which landed on the streaming service on Friday, he explained: "I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing.

"The interview was about being real, being authentic, and hopefully sharing an experience that we know is incredibly relatable around the world, despite our unique privileged position."

He also criticised the media's coverage of the interview in the weeks leading up to it being aired, and revealed that it had a devastating impact on Meghan, explaining: "I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying into her pillow, because she doesn't want to wake me up, because I'm already carrying too much. That's heartbreaking. I held her, we talked, she cried and she cried and she cried."

Prince Harry opened up about several aspects of his decision to leave royal life in the new mental health documentary, including how he was ashamed of himself when he discovered that Meghan was suicidal while pregnant with Archie on the night that the pair attended an event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Harry opened up about the Oprah interview

He said: "I'm somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it… When my wife and I were in those chairs gripping each other's hand the moment the lights go down, Meghan starts crying, I'm feeling sorry for her but I'm also really angry with myself that we're stuck in this situation.

"I was ashamed that it got this bad. I was ashamed to go to my family because to be honest with you like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to, I know that I'm not going to get from my family what I need."

