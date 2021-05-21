Prince Harry makes candid confession about 'really scary' move

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince Harry has opened up about his decision to step down as a senior royal and move to America with his wife Meghan Markle in his new AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can't See.

Describing the move as "scary", he said: "Making this move was really scary. At every possible opportunity, the forces that were working against us tried to make it impossible."

The Duke of Sussex, who now lives with his pregnant wife and their two-year-old son Archie in Montecito, went on to explain that he now has no regrets.

"Did I expect to find ourselves in this situation so quickly? No. I think we've done a really good job and I have no regrets. It's incredibly sad, but I have no regrets at all because now I'm in a place where I feel I should have been four years ago."

Harry opened up about having therapy over the past four years, adding: "I'm now more comfortable in my own skin, I don't get panic attacks, I've learnt more about myself in the last four years than in the 32 years before that and I have my wife to thank for that."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the US last year

The royal couple bought their first home together in Santa Barbara, California in June 2020. According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess spent £11.2million on the property.

The secluded hillside estates promise the utmost privacy, and it is therefore a popular neighbourhood among celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, who own homes there.

They have made several virtual appearances from inside their Montecito home

Set on five acres of land, Harry and Meghan's home reportedly has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a library, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a guest house.

Outside, there is a tennis court, a tea house, a large outdoor pool and even a children's cottage for Archie and his new sibling once they are older.

In The Me You Can't See, Harry shared a picture of himself and his son Archie on tree swings over a small patch of water, which appears to have been taken inside their grounds.

