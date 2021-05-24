Who is looking after Prince William and Kate's children while they're in Scotland? George, Charlotte and Louis have remained back in London

The Duchess of Cambridge has joined her husband Prince William on an official tour of Scotland, but who is looking after their three young children while they're away?

William and Kate are the doting parents to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis but while the couple are away working, the kids have remained back in London where they attend school and nursery.

Fortunately for the Cambridges, the children are in the very capable hands of their live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Spanish nanny Maria, who studied at the prestigious Norland College in Bath, has worked for the royals since 2014 when George was eight months old.

At the time, an insider told HELLO! that Maria had "worked for other high-profile families and it was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her". They added: "She is not married and doesn't have a boyfriend, as her life is totally dedicated to the family she is working with. She is known for being totally professional – married to the job."

Spanish nanny Maria lives at Kensington Palace with the Cambridges

But with three young children to look after while the parents are away, it's possible that Kate's mother Carole Middleton has also stepped in to lend an extra helping hand.

Carole, 66, is incredibly close to her grandchildren and has often been pictured arriving at Kensington Palace to look after the kids while William and Kate attend late-night engagements. The Middleton matriarch, who lives in Berkshire, can also use the visit to London as an opportunity to see her other daughter Pippa, who welcomed her second child, baby Grace, in March.

Carole Middleton is a doting grandmother

Prince William travelled to Scotland ahead of his wife on Friday to kick off his week-long tour. Over the weekend, he spoke about keeping in touch with his family during lockdown and shared his love for his in-laws, the Middletons.

Speaking to a table of first responders who were watching the Scottish Cup Final at The Cold House in Edinburgh, he said: "The funny thing is when I spoke to my family I found it so good to catch up but then you haven't anything to catch up on because no one had done anything."

When one guest said they had not seen their in-laws for a year, the Duke joked: "Some people are quite happy they haven't seen their in-laws for a year." After some laughter, he added: "I love my in-laws."

