Kate Middleton celebrates family baby joy with sister Pippa

There will be celebrations in the Cambridge, Middleton and Matthews households this week as Pippa Middleton's daughter Grace turns one. Pippa and her husband James Matthews welcomed their second child, whose full name is Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews, on 15 March 2021.

No doubt the family and their relatives will be celebrating the little girl's birthday today or later during the week. Pippa and her older sister Kate are incredibly close and it's likely the Duchess will have thought of a special gift for her one-year-old niece.

Last year, a family source told HELLO! that Pippa had given birth to a healthy baby girl, who weighed 6lbs 7oz, on Monday 15 March at around 4:22am. "Mother and baby are doing well," the source said. "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

While Jane is the name of Pippa's mother-in-law, Elizabeth is a nod to Pippa's own mum Carole and sister Kate, who both share the moniker as a middle name.

Pippa and James are also the proud parents of a three-year-old son Arthur. The author and columnist gave birth on 15 October 2018 in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London – the same place where Kate welcomed all three of her royal children.

James and Pippa have two children together

Pippa is notoriously private about her family life, but in an interview in association with sportswear label Hoka One last year, the fitness fanatic revealed: "Being active with my 2.5-year-old son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike and buggy running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy."

She added: "Being such an active family has rubbed off on my son, he loves nothing more than running wild in the woods, parks and fields with our two dogs, even if it’s howling a gale and pouring with rain."

The Matthews family live close by to the Cambridges, also in west London, in a mansion reported to be worth £17m.

