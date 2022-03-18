Prince William and Kate to be separated from their children for a week - details The royal couple are marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to embark on their royal tour this weekend, leaving behind their three children.

Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, will travel to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas from 19 to 26 March to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

WATCH: Inside the Duchess of Cambridge's amazing tour style

Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, are all likely to remain at Kensington Palace with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo due to their school and nursery timetables.

Last month Kensington Palace confirmed Prince William and Kate were particularly looking forward to their first joint tour since the start of the pandemic, and have asked to meet as many local people as possible.

They will visit historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community in Belize, as well as explore the country's biodiversity.

Prince William and Kate are going on their first royal tour since the start of the pandemic

In Jamaica, they will engage with the Jamaican Defence Force and celebrate the legacy of Bob Marley and other ground-breaking Jamaican musicians alongside potential stars of the future. Meanwhile, in the Bahamas, the couple will visit a number of islands and experience a world famous junkanoo parade.

The eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have previously accompanied Prince William and Kate on a number of their royal tours around the globe.

The royal children will remain in London

An eight-month-old George made his overseas debut on Prince William and Kate's visit to Australia and New Zealand in 2014. Two years later, Princess Charlotte made her first visit abroad at the age of 16 months to Canada and there were plenty of adorable moments from that trip as the Cambridges joined military families at a children's party in Victoria.

Royals watchers will have to wait a little longer before they see Prince Louis embark on his first tour overseas.

