Prince William and Kate Middleton have this sweet tradition with their children before royal outings

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in their first public walkabout in two years on Tuesday, as they celebrated St David's Day in Wales.

Talk always turns to the royal couple's children and Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, revealed the sweet tradition they share with Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis, before they head off on their duties.

PEOPLE magazine reports that one well-wisher asked about the Cambridge children, with William replying: "The children are very well, thank you.

"They are always asking us where we are going," he added. "And we show them where we are on the map."

The Duke and Duchess get to travel all over the country for their work and later this month, they'll be heading off on their first overseas tour since the start of the pandemic.

Kensington Palace shared details of the couple's forthcoming trip, revealing that William and Kate will visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas from 19 to 26 March. No doubt they'll be pointing out the locations on the map to George, Charlotte and Louis before they head off.

William, Kate, George and Charlotte on their royal tour of Poland in 2017

Last month, the Duke and Duchess both had their own solo trips, with William visiting Dubai in the UAE and Kate travelling to Copenhagen in Denmark.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have accompanied their parents on their royal tours in the past, with future king George visiting Australia and New Zealand in 2014 at just eight-months-old.

In September 2016, the young royals joined William and Kate in Canada and in July 2017, George and Charlotte travelled with them to Poland and Germany. Prince Louis, who turns four in April, is yet to make his royal tour debut.

