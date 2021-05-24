Prince Charles takes over Prince Andrew's royal role after he steps back from duties The Duke of York quit public life in 2019

The Prince of Wales has landed a new official role 18 months after his brother Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties.

Prince Charles is now president of Malaria No More UK, the charity which Andrew was previously patron of since 2018. His new role will take effect immediately, the charity announced.

James Whiting, chief executive of Malaria No More UK, said: "We are empowered by the support of His Royal Highness and look forward to working with him to ensure our global community meets the vital internationally agreed targets towards ending malaria and saving millions of children's lives in the decades ahead."

He added: "We must not let Covid-19 or climate change put us into retreat. Let 2021 be the year when we get back on track to end this preventable disease."

Charles has long been a supporter of the charity, which works to end the disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year, by encouraging the public, businesses and government to fight for a malaria-free world.

This is the second role that Charles, 72, has taken over from his younger brother Andrew, 61. Last month, the future King became patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, a job Andrew previously held.

Prince Andrew walks in Prince Philip's funeral procession

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father stepped back from public life in November 2019 following his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his damaging Newsnight interview. Andrew has rarely been pictured in public, although his last official appearance was in April to attend his father Prince Philip's funeral in Windsor.

He is occasionally spotted horse riding in the Windsor estate, where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York. The couple's youngest daughter Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their newborn son August are also a stone's throw away at Frogmore Cottage.

