Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry share premiere date for mental health series The Apple TV+ series has been co-created and executive produced by the pair

The release date for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's mental health series has finally been unveiled.

The docuseries, titled The Me You Can't See docuseries will premiere on Apple TV+ on 21 May, when all episodes will be available to watch.

Prince Harry said in a statement: "We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human.

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels - and is - very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

US chat show host Oprah said: "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

In the highly-anticipated series, Oprah and Harry will guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles.

Harry and Oprah are executive producers of the Apple TV+ series

The docuseries will feature high-profile guests including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway. Mental Health advocate Zak Williams, Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead will also take part.

Prince Harry has previously opened up about his own mental health struggles, following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997, when he was just 12.

Mental Health Awareness Month is being marked in the US throughout the month of May.

