Prince Harry's Californian makeover revealed – see transformation photos

Prince Harry appears to have undergone a true Californian makeover since moving across the Atlantic to the US- the land of celebrities and A-listers galore.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, looks noticeably different since his days of residing in the UK as he seems to be showing off a radiant white megawatt smile.

Harry's pearly whites first made headlines last year after he chatted with Good Morning America ahead of the release of his docuseries with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can't See.

His toothy transformation could not go unnoticed on the show, especially when looking back and comparing to photos of his time in the UK.

Harry pictured before his move to the US

The royal and his wife Meghan Markle relocated to the US in 2020, after announcing their surprising decision to step back from royal life. The couple are happily settled in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their three-year-old son Archie and one-year-old daughter Lilibet.

The pair flew back to the UK for the Queen's recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month where little Lilibet, who turned one during the historic weekend, met her great-grandmother, the Queen, for the very first time.

The introduction took place in private, with no official photo published from the meeting.

Meghan and Harry appeared at the Jubilee celebrations earlier this month

There was however a beautiful photo of birthday girl Lili taken in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, published by her parents, in aid of her special milestone and the resemblance to dad Harry is uncanny.

In the snap, the young girl wears a baby blue dress with a white bow in her hair. She has gorgeous ginger hair, similar to Harry and older brother Archie.

The picture was taken by close family friend and guest Misan Harriman, who attended the casual, intimate backyard picnic at the Sussexes' UK residence.

Lilibet was pictured in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage

In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared that they "remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and were amazed to learn that people around the world made donations amounting to over $100K to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honour".

Although the Sussexes didn't attend all the events on offer across the Jubilee weekend, they did make a low-key appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday where they were snapped playfully shushing younger members of the royal family including Isla Phillips and Mia Tindall.

