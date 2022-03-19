Who is looking after Prince William and Kate's children during their Caribbean tour? George, Charlotte and Louis have remained in London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are about to embark on their week-long Caribbean tour on Saturday, but who is looking after their three young children while they're away?

William and Kate are the doting parents to Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis but while the couple are away working, the kids have remained back in London where they attend school and nursery.

READ: Kate Middleton celebrates family baby joy with sister Pippa

Fortunately for the Cambridges, the children are in the very capable hands of their live-in nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Spanish nanny Maria, who studied at the prestigious Norland College in Bath, has worked for the royals since 2014 when George was eight months old.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton looks so broody in candid video with Prince William

At the time, an insider told HELLO! that Maria had "worked for other high-profile families and it was from there that the Cambridges heard of her and hired her".

They added: "She is not married and doesn't have a boyfriend, as her life is totally dedicated to the family she is working with. She is known for being totally professional – married to the job."

READ: Kate Middleton picks venues close to her heart to display 40th birthday photos

READ: Prince William and Kate break silence after missing BAFTAs

Spanish nanny Maria lives at Kensington Palace with the Cambridges

But with three young children to look after while the parents are away, it's possible that Kate's mother Carole Middleton will also step in to lend an extra helping hand.

Carole, 67, is incredibly close to her grandchildren and has often been pictured arriving at Kensington Palace to look after the kids while William and Kate attend late-night engagements. The Middleton matriarch, who lives in Berkshire, can also use the visit to London as an opportunity to see her other daughter Pippa, who has two young children with her husband James Matthews.

Carole Middleton is a doting grandmother

William and Kate will travel to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas from 19 to 26 March to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

Last month Kensington Palace confirmed Prince William and Kate were particularly looking forward to their first joint tour since the start of the pandemic, and have asked to meet as many local people as possible. They will visit historic Mayan sites and celebrate the rich culture of the Garifuna community in Belize, as well as explore the country's biodiversity.

GALLERY: 5 photos that show Prince William's close bond with the Middletons

In Jamaica, they will engage with the Jamaican Defence Force and celebrate the legacy of Bob Marley and other ground-breaking Jamaican musicians alongside potential stars of the future. Meanwhile, in the Bahamas, the couple will visit a number of islands and experience a world-famous junkanoo parade.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.