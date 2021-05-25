Kate Middleton's home with Prince William follows bold royal trend

The Duchess of Cambridge filmed inside her home with Prince William on Monday, revealing that they are the latest royals to love this bold home interior trend.

Rich reds, blues and golds are often tones associated with royal decor, but Kate Middleton has added splashes of burnt orange colours to one of her rooms – just like Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne.

During Kate's video message for Nursing Now, the royal sat inside a living room area with white walls and a cream sofa topped with two cushions – one textured orange design and another white and orange floral pattern. A large indoor plant and a unit displaying a framed photo of her children added the finishing touches.

The Duchess is not the only royal who loves the bright hue; Princess Beatrice has gone one step further by decorating her home not only with scatter cushions, but with orange walls.

For a virtual event to celebrate 30 years of charity Teenage Cancer Trust alongside her sister, Princess Eugenie and mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, Beatrice sat inside her property at St James's Palace, where she lives with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice's home is painted a bright orange-red

One room is painted a deep orange and features a large fireplace where Beatrice had showcased a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo, and a vase of pampas grass in one corner.

Sarah Ferguson similarly has a lighter hue in her conservatory, while Princess Anne's home at Gatcombe Park has a very regal entrance hall that follows the same colour scheme.

Princess Anne's living room features orange floral sofas

In one of the photos taken to mark her 70th birthday, Anne gave a closer look at the stairs which have white wainscoting running down either side, a black steel bannister with wooden railings, and burnt orange walls featuring a selection of framed photos.

Meanwhile, a snap of Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence watching a game of rugby inside their living room revealed that it is furnished with a rust orange floral sofa and matching armchair.

