Kate Middleton has the best reaction when child asks her if she's a 'Prince' – video The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the day in Orkney, Scotland

The Duchess of Cambridge managed to keep a poker face when she was hilariously asked by one little boy on an engagement whether she was a Prince.

Kate, who was visiting Orkney, Scotland with her husband Prince William, met a group of local schoolchildren who were huddled outside the European Marine Energy Centre eagerly awaiting the royals' arrival.

"Are you a Prince?" one child asked Kate, pointing at the mum-of-three as she bent down. Shaking her head, Kate replied: "I'm not a Prince. I'm the Duchess of Cambridge. Lots of people call me Catherine."

WATCH: Hilarious moment little boy asks Kate Middleton if she's a Prince

When another little girl shouted out, "She's a Princess!" Kate sweetly asked her, "Are you? Are you a Princess?" When the girl shook her head, the Duchess replied: "Aww, you look like one in your beautiful pink coat."

"It's very nice to meet you all," Kate added. "Have you been having a look at all the boats? It's very cool isn't it?"

The Duke and Duchess, whose children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have remained back in London during their whirlwind tour of Scotland, visited the energy centre to learn about Orkney's push for carbon zero and hydrogen power. They also took a boat trip out to sea to visit the world's largest tidal energy turbine, the 2MW 'O2'.

Kate, 39, sported a more casual look in her Seeland Woodcock Advanced Jacket, blue jeans and brown ankle boots.

Earlier in the day, she and William formally opened the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall, which opened its doors in 2019 and replaced the old hospital, which had served the community for 90 years. During the visit, the royals met a number of NHS staff to hear more about their experiences over the past year.

Kate looked gorgeous in a camel Massimo Dutti coat with a matching jumper and wide-leg trousers, accessorising with a scarf in Strathearn tartan – a nod to her Scottish title, the Countess of Strathearn.

