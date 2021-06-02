The Queen to face change in traditional birthday celebrations next year Her Majesty is turning 96 in 2022

The Queen is celebrating her 96th birthday next year and by way of a change, her official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, will fall on a weekday. The event is traditionally scheduled for the second Saturday in June and has taken place on that date since the monarch ascended the throne.

But in 2022, Trooping the Colour will form part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration and kick off the long weekend on Thursday 2 June, instead of being scheduled for the following weekend.

MORE: The Queen changes visiting rules at her home

Next year will be the first time the military parade will be staged in full since the pandemic struck, which means we can expect to see members of the family out in force to support the Queen on her special day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Charlotte adorably copies the Queen's wave at Trooping the Colour

The traditional RAF flypast will take place, while some royals will take part in the parade either on horseback or in carriages. The monarch used to ride in the parade on horseback, but in recent years has enjoyed the event from her horse-drawn carriage.

GALLERY: 16 fabulous photos of royals having fun at the polo

MORE: The Queen's secret food code at Buckingham Palace revealed

Afterwards, the royals typically gather on Buckingham Palace's balcony to watch the flypast and greet crowds who line the Mall.

Last year, a scaled-back Trooping the Colour ceremony was held at Windsor Castle, which the Queen attended by herself. The same will happen this year although Her Majesty will reportedly be joined by her cousin, the Duke of Kent, at next weekend's event.

Trooping the Colour will fall on a weekday next year instead of the traditional Saturday

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced further details of the plans to mark the Queen's 70-year reign during a special four-day Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June.

Other events planned for the long weekend include a live concert at Buckingham Palace, aptly named the Platinum Party at the Palace. Performers have yet to be named but it is billed as bringing together some of the world's biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from the Queen's seven-decade reign.

The monarch, a keen equestrian and horse breeder, will also travel to Epsom Downs for the Derby. A Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's reign will be held at St Paul's Cathedral, while Platinum Jubilee Beacons will also be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories – a tradition used to celebrate royal jubilees, weddings and coronations.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.