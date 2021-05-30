Charles Spencer delights fans with 'beautiful' update to Althorp House Princess Diana's brother is custodian of the Northamptonshire estate

Charles Spencer shared how he was updating his family's ancestral home, Althorp House, at the weekend – and fans were quick to compliment his taste.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the Earl posted a photo that showed a polished mahogany table filled with pots containing a variety of gorgeous blooms, including some stunning white orchids.

In the background, a glass-fronted case containing rows of china could be seen. "House plants, standing easy before deployment," the Earl captioned the image.

His followers were clearly delighted at the behind-the-scenes glimpse of Althorp, where Charles grew up with his three older sisters, including the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

One commented: "Love the colour palette of greens and white. That's what I do in my garden now and it's just so pleasing to the eye."

Others added: "The Orchids are magnificent," "I wouldn't mind some being deployed my way! I adore white flowers," and: "Beautiful. Thank you for sharing."

Charles shared the behind-the-scenes glimpse on social media

Another, meanwhile, teased: "Lovely China too! I zoomed in to get a closer look."

Charles takes great care of Althorp, which has been owned by the Spencer family for 500 years.

He inherited it after the sad death of his father, Earl John Spencer, in 1992.

Recently, the 57-year-old revealed that he was making some changes to the Grade I listed property ahead of its public re-opening this summer.

The Earl is custodian of the family estate

A photo shared on social media showed a number of large boxes and paintings collected together and packaged up ready to be rehoused.

It also showed a little of the house's grand hallway, which is overlooked by a balcony on either side and surrounded by fine works of art.

"Moving things round a bit at @AlthorpHouse," the caption read.

One of Charles' fans noted: "Looks like quite the undertaking. I'm sure many interesting pieces somewhere in there."

A second commented: "Lots of hard work but worth it in the end!"

