Some very happy news for the Spencer family! Charles Spencer has confirmed that his daughter Lady Amelia, 28, is engaged to her long-term boyfriend, real estate agent Greg Mallett. The proud father-of-the-bride took to Twitter to share a beautiful snapshot of the happy couple, with Amelia's incredible engagement ring clearly in shot.

MORE: Princess Diana's beautiful home unveiled: see inside Althorp House

Loading the player...

WATCH: Iconic engagement rings

He wrote: "So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it's wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."

MORE: Charles Spencer shares poignant photo on Princess Diana's birthday

SEE: Princess Diana's bedrooms unveioled - everywhere she stayed from childhood

So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet. pic.twitter.com/MKx9UpsBJB — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 27, 2020

Charles Spencer has celebrated his daughter's engagement on Twitter

Greg, 30, also celebrated the news on social media. He popped the question at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa, and shared a series of snapshots to celebrate the event. The couple first met while both studying at the University of Cape Town.

MORE: Charles Spencer shares rare look inside cosy living room at Althorp House

Lady Amelia is engaged to Greg Mallett

Greg wrote: "So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15." Amelia's older sister Lady Kitty Spencer was among those to share her excitement, commenting on Greg's post: "BROTHER-TO-BE!!!! Happiest times ahead!!!!"

MORE: Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin Lady Kitty Spencer's house will leave you speechless

SEE: Princess Charlotte looks just like Princess Diana in new photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Shares Eery Video From Althorp House

Amelia is one of Charles Spencer's seven children, and a first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry. As well as older sister Lady Kitty, she has a twin sister Lady Eliza, and a younger brother, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp. The siblings moved to Cape Town, South Africa with their father and mother, Victoria Lockwood, in 1995 to avoid the media. Following Charles and Victoria's divorce in 1997, Charles relocated back to the UK and has subsequently remarried twice.

He is also a father to The Hon. Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara from his marriage to Caroline Freud, and has a daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana with his third wife Karen Gordon.