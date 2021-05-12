Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares stunning family picture The late Princess of Wales grew up with her brother at Althorp

Princess Diana's brother has shared a new family portrait to social media – and it's stunning.

Charles Spencer often treats his followers to glimpses of some of the treasures from his family estate, Althorp House, and the latest example was a beautiful painting.

The Earl took to Instagram, where he posted a photo of the portrait, which showed his paternal grandfather as a boy – and the resemblance to the rest of the Spencer clan was obvious!

Charles captioned the image with a heartfelt message which read: "My grandfather Jack Spencer looking happy with life as a pupil at @harrowschoolofficial, which he attended between 1905-1910. (I love the half-smile on his lips, here.)"

He went on: "He would go on to @trincollcam (Trinity College, Cambridge) - and then joined the Life Guards, to fight in World War 1. After a life of public service and caring for @althorphouse he died in 1975, soon after his 83rd birthday. #spencerfamily #althorp #worldwar1."

The 56-year-old's followers were quick to share their appreciation for the lovely picture – although they had differing opinions on which of his relatives Jack most looked like.

Charles shared the lovely portrait from his family's estate

"What an amazing resemblance you have to your grandfather," one wrote, with another adding: "True."

Different commenters chimed in: "He looks so much like Princess Diana," and: "I see resemblance to Diana," while another responded: "Oh your father looks just like him."

One fan diplomatically added: "Your family have such beautiful features, you can see the resemblance from all the past generations."

The Earl is the custodian of Althorp House

Others complimented Charles on both the painting and his knowledge of his family's history, with one writing: "Lovely photograph and a wonderful story. Thank you for sharing."

Another commented: "How wonderful to know so much about your history and to be in the same place they were going back so far. What a connection and responsibility!"

Charles is now custodian of the family home, which the Spencers have owned for more than 500 years.

