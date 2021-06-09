Prince Harry interrupts paternity leave to make a 'big' announcement

The Duke of Sussex interrupted his parental leave on Wednesday to share a very special announcement with royal fans.

Prince Harry, who welcomed his second child, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, with wife Meghan on Friday, appeared in a video message tweeted by Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

The clip shot in selfie-mode shows the Duke dressed casually in the Sussexes' Montecito home. Speaking directly to the camera, Harry says: "It's time to spread the news, something big is coming, Germany."

The footage then cuts to a montage of athletes during their training, revealing that The Invictus Games Dusseldorf will take place between 9 to 16 September 2023.

Meanwhile, the postponed Games in The Hague has been moved to 16 to 22 April next year, amid the pandemic.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participate.

Harry visited The Hague just days after Archie's birth in 2019

It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness.

The first event took place in London and since then has been held in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney in 2018.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settling into life as a family-of-four with their firstborn, Archie, and their new arrival, Lili.

In a personal statement on the couple's website, Archewell, Harry and Meghan also said: "On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

And in a royal first, it's been confirmed by the Sussexes' term that the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, adding: "Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site. We look forward to seeing you!"

