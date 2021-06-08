Prince Harry will return to UK next month after birth of daughter Lilibet The Duke of Sussex will also reportedly visit the Queen at Windsor Castle

The Duke of Sussex will return to the UK next month at the unveiling for a statue of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace, HELLO! can confirm.

The visit, which will see him reunited with his older brother, Prince William, will come just under a month after the birth of his and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Previous reports have suggested that Prince Harry might have missed the unveiling if the Duchess was still awaiting the birth of their second child.

The Duke returned to work just days after becoming a father for the first time when Archie was born in May 2019. Harry travelled to the Netherlands to celebrate an event for the forthcoming 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague just three days after his son's birth.

The statue of the late Princess will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1 July 2021, marking what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

The Sussexes have welcomed a daughter called Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Kensington Palace has previously said: "The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and her legacy."

Back in 2017, it was announced that William and Harry had chosen renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley for the piece, known for his portrait of the Queen on British coins.

Harry, William and Peter Phillips walked in the procession at Prince Philip's funeral

And according to MailOnline, the Queen has reportedly invited her grandson over for lunch at Windsor Castle upon his return to the UK.

Harry was last reunited with the royals at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor in April.

He was spotted walking alongside and talking with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following the moving service.

The Sussexes now live in Montecito, Santa Barbara after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020, but it is thought they will join the Queen in the future for big family occasions such as the monarch's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

