Meghan Markle's lavish gift for daughter Lilibet revealed

The Duchess of Sussex is no doubt relishing every moment with her newborn daughter Lilibet, who was born on Friday. In the years to come, the tiny tot will receive a truly sentimental gift – something Meghan has been planning to give her for a very long time.

Back when she was starring on Suits, the former actress treated herself to a lavish Cartier Tank Française watch when she found out the TV show was being renewed for a third season.

She splashed out on the timepiece, which retails at £4,800 for the small face model, as a gift to herself - but plans to pass it down to her daughter one day.

In 2015, Meghan told HELLO!: "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

The Duchess, who appears to have owned the watch since 2013, also spoke about the jewellery that her character Rachel wore on Suits. "I've actually worn my grandmother's charm bracelet and pearls from my mom on the show. It's funny, because my first name is actually Rachel, so even my signet ring actually has the initial R," she said.

Meghan pictured with what appears to be her Cartier watch

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry announced the arrival of their daughter on Sunday. The couple released the announcement on their website Archewell, and said: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

They are also doting parents to son Archie, who was born in May 2019.

