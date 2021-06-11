Princess Michael of Kent pictured for first time since recovery from blood clots The royal tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020

Princess Michael of Kent has been pictured for the first time since recovering from blood clots – six months after she contracted COVID-19.

The wife of the Queen's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, made her first appearance in May after being in isolation since the start of the pandemic.

In a photo shared on Twitter, the 76-year-old attended "a private charity event in London" and was photographed holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers while meeting a member of the public.

According to The Sun, the royal was recovering at her home at Kensington Palace after falling ill with blood clots following her COVID-19 vaccinations, although it has not been confirmed whether they were side effects of the jabs.

Her most recent illness follows just months after it was confirmed that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Princess Michael of Kent’s housekeeper fell ill three weeks ago and HRH was immediately tested and was found to be positive for COVID," her spokesman Simon Astaire told The Sun on Sunday in November.

"She and her husband Prince Michael have remained in isolation at Kensington Palace ever since. Prince Michael did not test positive."

Princess Michael with her husband Prince Michael of Kent

Shortly after, Mr Astaire shared a positive update on Princess Michael's recovery, telling PA: "The Princess is on the mend. She got it three weeks ago but she's getting better. She's over the worst.

"She suffered extreme fatigue and had regular fevers."

The Princess is understood to have suffered from bad lungs as a child making her clinically vulnerable to the disease.

Princess Michael was the third member of the royal family to have publicly revealed that they contracted coronavirus.

Prince William has had his first jab after testing positive for coronavirus last April

The Duke of Cambridge tested positive for COVID-19 last April, although the father-of-three reportedly kept his condition private as he didn't want to alarm the nation. Prince William's father, Prince Charles, also contracted coronavirus last March after developing mild symptoms.

While she didn't experience any symptoms, the Countess of Wessex was forced to isolate last October after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

An official statement read: "She is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

