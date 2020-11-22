British royal diagnosed with COVID-19 Prince Charles and Prince William have previously recovered

Another British royal has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to news reports, Princess Michael of Kent is experiencing severe fatigue and fevers as a result of the illness.

The Sun on Sunday revealed that the 75-year-old has been unwell for a month.

The Princess, who is married to the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent, is self-isolating at her home at Kensington Palace.

Her spokesman Simon Astaire told the paper: "Princess Michael of Kent’s housekeeper fell ill three weeks ago, and HRH was immediately tested and was found to be positive for COVID.

"She and her husband Prince Michael have remained in isolation at Kensington Palace ever since. Prince Michael did not test positive."

The news comes after it was revealed earlier this month that Prince William had tested positive for COVID-19 back in April.

The father-of-three reportedly kept his condition private as he didn't want to alarm the nation.

Princess Michael is married to the Queen's cousin

After receiving his test result, William self-isolated at his Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and carried out all engagements via phone and video call.

William's father, Prince Charles, contracted the illness in March after developing mild symptoms and revealed a few months later how it had affected him.

Although he was able to continue to work from home, the heir to the throne admitted that he had lost his sense of taste and smell during a royal engagement over the summer.

The royal couple met staff from a number of trusts at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital during a socially distanced visit in June.

The Prince, 72, spoke to Jeff Mills, 47, a healthcare assistant from Cheltenham General Hospital, about contracting Covid-19 in March after developing mild symptoms.

Mr Mills later told the press: "He did speak of his personal experience, so first-hand experience for him. He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste, and sort of still felt he's still got it now."

