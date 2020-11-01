BREAKING: Prince William secretly contracted coronavirus in April The Duke of Cambridge isolated at Anmer Hall in Norfolk

The Duke of Cambridge secretly contracted coronavirus earlier this year, reports have emerged.

On Sunday evening, The Sun reported that Prince William, 38, caught the virus in April days after his father, the Prince of Wales, tested positive.

The Duke was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family's country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk, according to the newspaper.

He is said to have kept his diagnosis a secret because he didn't want to alarm the nation.

William and Kate carried out their duties remotely during lockdown, with the Duke carrying out telephone and video meetings during his period of isolation.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

William and Kate presented the special recognition award to NHS workers

It comes after, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared on the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday evening, where they presented NHS workers with the special recognition gong.

The Duke told workers during a visit to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London last week: "We cannot thank you enough.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present this special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff."

Kate added: "Through our conversations with frontline workers during the pandemic, we have been inspired by their stories of bravery and selflessness."

