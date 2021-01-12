Royal reveals rare glimpse inside Kensington Palace – and there's a fancy bookcase The Duke of Gloucester moved into the Old Stables at Kensington Palace in 2019

The Duke of Gloucester gave royal fans a rare glimpse inside Kensington Palace on Tuesday – and it has a well-stocked, fancy bookcase.

The Queen's cousin, Prince Richard, was photographed during a telephone meeting with Major General Alan Hawley from the Royal Army Medical Corps, in which he received "an update on the continued involvement of the [Army Medical Services] in the frontline COVID response".

The photo was shared on the official Royal Family Twitter account and saw the Duke sat in what appeared to be his study, which is dominated by a fitted bookshelf that houses an extensive collection of books, including several impressive-looking hardback tomes.

Prince Richard and his Danish-born wife Birgitte moved out of their previous palatial mansion, Apartment 1, in 2019 and downsized to the smaller residence, the Old Stables, also based within Kensington Palace.

☎️ The Duke of Gloucester, Colonel-in-Chief, held a telephone meeting with Major General Alan Hawley from the Royal Army Medical Corps (RAMC) this morning.



The Duke received an update on the continued involvement of the @ArmyMedServices in the frontline COVID response. pic.twitter.com/9hvwOxvi0z — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 12, 2021

The Duke of Gloucester has an impressive collection of books

The Duke and Duchess's three children, Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, Lady Davina Windsor and Lady Rose Gilman are all grown up and have long flown the nest, so it came as no surprise that the couple opted to downsize.

At the time, royal accounts revealed that refurbishment for the Duke and Duchess' new home, the Old Stables, cost £400,000. According to the report: "The scheme allows for the complete refurbishment of the property including the old and failing mechanical and electrical systems."

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester moved into the Old Stables, Kensington Palace, in 2019

The Duke and Duchess' previous home boasted 21 rooms as well as adjoining doors to Prince William and Kate Middleton's luxurious home, Apartment 1A.

Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace is William and Kate's main base, although they also have their second home at Anmer Hall, and is a four-storey apartment with 20 rooms including five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters. It was previously home to Princess Margaret.

