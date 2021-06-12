The Queen's reaction to birthday flypast is the most heart-warming thing you'll see today Her Majesty celebrated her official birthday on Saturday

The Queen celebrated her official birthday at a low-key Trooping the Colour ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday, but despite the pared-back ceremony, there was one moment when the monarch showed a look of sheer delight.

LOOK: The Queen joined by Duke of Kent at Trooping the Colour 2021 - best photos

The Queen's face lit up during the RAF flypast at the end of the ceremony, as she gazed into the bright blue skies to see the iconic red, white and blue streams of smoke left by the jets.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen shows a look of sheer delight during flypast

The fly-past over Windsor Castle was a spectacular sight, and although traditionally the royals would gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch together, Her Majesty still seemed to enjoy the show.

On parade in front of the Queen in the bright summer sunshine was an array of socially distanced Guardsmen, mounted Troopers and the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

The Red Arrows flying overhead was a magical moment

The Queen was also spotted tapping her feet in time to the music, as the band played and she soaked up the atmosphere.

READ: Trooping the Colour explained: the history, the fashion, the photos and the highlights

MORE: The Queen celebrates her birthday in style with symbolic nod to the Queen Mother

The monarch's cousin, the Duke of Kent, was by Her Majesty's side for the parade in the Castle's Quadrangle in his role as the Colonel of the Scots Guards.

The Queen wore a special brooch that once belonged to her mother

The Queen wore a grey jacquard coat with lemon flowers with a matching hat by Angela Kelly, and she wore this same attire for the Official State Opening earlier this year.

Looking radiant, she paired her stylish outfit with a striking blue brooch, which was a nod to the Queen Mother. The Aquamarine Art Deco Brooch was handed down by her late mother and the Queen has worn it on a few occasions since. Royal fans have seen it at Royal Ascot in 2014 and at Buckingham Palace's garden party in 2017.

The special ceremony was a pared-back version

The Queen also seemed in very good spirits on Friday at the G7 Summit Big Lunch where she insisted on borrowing a ceremonial sword to cut a cake, which prompted giggles from the Duchesses of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.