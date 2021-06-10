The Queen has some happy news to celebrate on incredibly poignant day The monarch is a fan of horse racing

Although Thursday was an emotional day for the Queen, the monarch did have some happy news to celebrate on what would have been her husband's 100th birthday.

MORE: The fascinating story of the Queen's home birth

Her Majesty is a huge fan of horse racing, and she owns many thoroughbred horses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen looks on as Prince Charles plants first Jubilee tree at Windsor

And one of them, Wink Of An Eye, did the royal proud, as the three-year-old bay gedling won in the Windle Handicap, which took place at Haydock Park.

The venue is owned by The Jockey Club, of which the Queen is a patron of.

The horse was odds on favourite to win at 5/6 and was ridden by 35-year-old jockey Daniel Tudhope.

This was the horse's maiden victory, and fifth race overall, it had previously claimed second place at Goodwood last month.

In a statement after the race, Daniel said: "You always feel honoured to ride for Her Majesty and to win for her on what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday is especially poignant."

Daniel Tudhope rode Wink Of An Eye to victory

He continued: "The Queen is a fantastic supporter of horseracing and to wear the royal silks is always very special - it's great to get another winner for her."

MORE: The Queen stuns royal fans with candid new photograph

MORE: The Queen's personal tastes revealed by royal chocolatier

The day was a very poignant one for her Majesty, as it marked what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9 April earlier this year.

The Queen recently received an incredibly touching gift to mark her beloved's birthday, a newly-bred rose which was named after him.

The monarch, 95, described the Duke of Edinburgh rose, which is deep pink, dappled with white lines and double-flowered, as "lovely" and the tribute as "very kind".

The Queen received the poignant gift from the Royal Horticultural Society and watched it being planted in the Windsor Castle gardens last week to commemorate Prince Philip's centenary.

Her Majesty is a huge fan of horse racing

Her Majesty wore an apt summery blue dress with a white floral pattern, a matching cardigan and a string of pearls, and held one of her signature patterned silk scarves.

RHS President Keith Weed told the Queen: "It's a rose named the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark his centenary and it’s a commemorative rose for all the marvellous things that he did over his lifetime and for everyone to remember so much that he did.

"Each rose, there's a donation that goes to the Living Legacy Fund which will help more children. It's a beautiful flower in itself, a double flower."

For every rose sold, the firm will donate £2.50 to The Duke of Edinburgh's Award Living Legacy Fund, which will help one million more young people from all backgrounds and circumstances take part in the youth award scheme set up by Prince Philip in 1956.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.