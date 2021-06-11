The Queen honours Prince Philip's most trusted aides in the most special way The honours were announced on what would have been his 100th birthday

On what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, the Queen has honoured his most trusted and loyal aides, it has been revealed.

MORE: Prince Harry looks identical to his late grandfather Prince Philip in incredible photo

The monarch has recognised the service of the three aides that took part in the Prince's funeral procession as well as members of the military who formed his coffin bearer party and the Land Rover hearse crew.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall talks Prince Philip's funeral

The Duke's long-serving private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell was made a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO).

READ: What will happen to Prince Philip's personal possessions?

RELATED: What will happen to Prince Philip's staff after his death

William Henderson, who was the Duke's page, has become a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO).

Philip's valet David Berwick, who worked for the Queen's consort for 46 years, joining his staff in 1975, has been made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO).

The Queen made the touching gesture on the Duke's birthday

Brigadier and William meant so much to the 99-year-old that he even included them in his £30million will.

The Duke sadly passed away aged 99 in April. His funeral was held eight days later and was limited in capacity in keeping with government restrictions.

Brigadier Miller-Bakewell was chosen to flank the coffin as it made its way from the Quadrangle, down Chapel Hill and into Horseshoe Cloister at Windsor Castle.

As Philip's most senior and trusted advisor, he worked as the Duke's right-hand man for more than a decade, having taken on the role in 2010. From that point up until Philip's retirement in 2017, he was in charge of managing the Duke's diary and planning any public engagements.