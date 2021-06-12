The Queen celebrates her birthday in style with symbolic nod to the Queen Mother The royal looked radiant!

Trooping the Colour is always a highlight for the royal family as it marks the birthday of Her Majesty the Queen. On Saturday 12 June the royal celebrated in style wearing a chic grey ensemble and a symbolic brooch.

Her Majesty wore a grey jacquard coat with lemon flowers with a matching hat by Angela Kelly, and she wore this same attire for the Official State Opening in May this year.

WATCH: The Queen stands for the National Anthem

The monarch looked radiant, and she paired her stylish outfit with a striking blue brooch, which was a nod to The Queen Mother. The Aquamarine Art Deco Brooch was handed down by her late mother and the Queen has worn it on a few occasions since. Royal fans have seen it at Royal Ascot in 2014 and at Buckingham Palace's garden party in 2017.

The Queen looked lovely as always

The ceremony this year was much more low-key, with the monarch's cousin, the Duke of Kent, by Her Majesty's side in his role as the Colonel of the Scots Guards for the parade, held in Windsor Castle's Quadrangle.

The parade included 73 male and female troops sporting full regalia against a backdrop of sunshine in Windsor.

The parade was different this year due to the pandemic

It’s been a busy week of public outings for the Queen, during which she travelled to the G7 Summit in Cornwall with senior members of the royal family. She also marked what would have been her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday on Thursday.

Although it was an emotional day, the monarch did have some happy news to celebrate.

The Queen has worn this special brooch before

Her Majesty is a huge fan of horse racing, and she owns many thoroughbred horses.

And one of them, Wink Of An Eye, did the royal proud, as the three-year-old bay gelding won in the Windle Handicap, which took place at Haydock Park.

The Queen is a huge fan of horse racing

The horse was odds on favourite to win at 5/6 and was ridden by 35-year-old jockey Daniel Tudhope.

In a statement after the race, Daniel said: "You always feel honoured to ride for Her Majesty and to win for her on what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday is especially poignant."

