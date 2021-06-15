Mike Tindall shares 'happy' personal news ahead of daughter's birthday

Mike Tindall has shared news of an exciting collaboration. The former England rugby captain – who has been married to Zara Tindall since 2011 – took to Twitter on Monday to share details of his latest project, much to the delight of his followers.

He wrote: "Very happy to be onboard with @pureiscbd. I take the 560mg oil at night and the 20mg capsules in the morning. It's a brand I trust, as I know they have spent years making it the 1st CBD food supplement backed by clinical studies. It has no THC and is odourless. Code MIKE20 20% off."

Fans were quick to show their support. "Good for you!" one wrote. "This is going to help so many people suffering from Parkinsons, chronic pain, anxiety etc! Is it available in the US?"

A second added: "CBD oil is great for pain, anxiety and insomnia. We use it in longterm healthcare for many patients. Non addicting. It has brought quality of life to people who would have none due to pain."

Mike pictured with his two daughters, Mia and Lena

Mike's update comes just days before his youngest daughter Lena celebrates her third birthday. Zara and Mike's little girl was born on 18 June 2018 at Stroud Maternity Hospital, a short distance from their home in Gatcombe Park.

The couple are also parents to eldest daughter Mia, seven, and son Lucas, who was born on 21 March 2021 on the bathroom floor!

Zara recently stepped out with newborn son Lucas

Mike, 42, spoke about the birth on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, telling his co-stars: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house. Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor. So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

He continued: "Fortunately the midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up just as we had assumed the posit (position) and the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

